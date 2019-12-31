Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.18.

HTHT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Huazhu Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.10 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Huazhu Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Huazhu Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTHT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 72.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 22,137 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 22.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,417 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 54,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the second quarter worth $304,000. 48.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huazhu Group stock opened at $41.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Huazhu Group has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $45.39. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 114.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.82.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $427.00 million during the quarter. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 10.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

