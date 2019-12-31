Hurify (HUR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $362.00

Hurify (CURRENCY:HUR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Over the last seven days, Hurify has traded down 44.2% against the dollar. One Hurify token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinMex, Tidex and IDEX. Hurify has a market cap of $23,656.00 and approximately $362.00 worth of Hurify was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00038199 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.06 or 0.05973392 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029868 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00036424 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001918 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00001216 BTC.

About Hurify

Hurify (HUR) is a token. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Hurify’s total supply is 273,325,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,464,943 tokens. The official message board for Hurify is medium.com/@Hurify. Hurify’s official Twitter account is @Hurify_hur and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hurify is hurify.co.

Buying and Selling Hurify

Hurify can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, LATOKEN, IDEX, CoinMex and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hurify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hurify should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hurify using one of the exchanges listed above.

