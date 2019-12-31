HyperCash 24 Hour Volume Reaches $9.54 Million (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One HyperCash coin can currently be bought for $1.11 or 0.00015400 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, ZB.COM, Binance and Kucoin. During the last week, HyperCash has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. HyperCash has a market cap of $49.49 million and $9.54 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HyperCash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013936 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00190628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $96.41 or 0.01334029 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00024592 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00121048 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,468,999 coins. The official website for HyperCash is h.cash. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HyperCash

HyperCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, HitBTC, OKEx, Huobi, Cryptopia, Kucoin, EXX, TOPBTC, Binance, Allcoin, Bithumb, Gate.io, ZB.COM and Coinnest. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

