Hyperion Price Tops $0.0698 (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 31st. One Hyperion token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0698 or 0.00000967 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Bibox, Bgogo and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, Hyperion has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar. Hyperion has a total market cap of $22.11 million and $1.06 million worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00191338 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.94 or 0.01371654 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024930 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00120765 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens. The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical. Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @

Hyperion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bgogo, Hotbit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

