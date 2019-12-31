Ignition (IC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $9.00

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded up 20.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 31st. Ignition has a market capitalization of $110,472.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ignition has traded up 28.5% against the dollar. One Ignition coin can currently be bought for $0.0887 or 0.00001227 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ignition alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00058833 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00086298 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000920 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00071553 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,283.04 or 1.00810725 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Ignition Profile

Ignition (CRYPTO:IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,259,077 coins and its circulating supply is 1,245,904 coins. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org.

Buying and Selling Ignition

Ignition can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ignition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.