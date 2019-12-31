IHT Real Estate Protocol Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $24,211.00 (IHT)

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Cashierest, CoinTiger and Gate.io. During the last week, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and $24,211.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00038179 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.56 or 0.06004323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029847 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00036329 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001915 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002579 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00001222 BTC.

About IHT Real Estate Protocol

IHT is a token. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 tokens. The official website for IHT Real Estate Protocol is ihtcoin.com. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Token Trading

IHT Real Estate Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DDEX, LBank, CoinBene, Kucoin, Cashierest, Bittrex, CoinTiger, Upbit, HitBTC, OEX and Allbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IHT Real Estate Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

