ImageCoin (IMG) Hits Market Cap of $1.66 Million

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 31st. In the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. One ImageCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001459 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Hotbit. ImageCoin has a total market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $869,051.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ImageCoin

ImageCoin (IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 16,843,741 coins and its circulating supply is 15,843,743 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com.

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

ImageCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

