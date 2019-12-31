Indorse Token (IND) Price Reaches $0.0037 on Major Exchanges

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded up 26% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Indorse Token has a total market capitalization of $138,202.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Indorse Token has traded 26% higher against the dollar. One Indorse Token token can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, COSS, RightBTC and Gatecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013842 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00191379 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $99.11 or 0.01373511 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024858 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00120975 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Indorse Token

Indorse Token’s launch date was August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 tokens. The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse. Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse. The official website for Indorse Token is indorse.io.

Buying and Selling Indorse Token

Indorse Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network, YoBit, Liqui, IDEX, Gatecoin, COSS, RightBTC and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indorse Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indorse Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Indorse Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

