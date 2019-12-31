Ink Protocol (XNK) Trading Up 5.3% This Week

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Ink Protocol has a market cap of $211,576.00 and $48,686.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. One Ink Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene, Bancor Network and COSS.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol was first traded on November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,379,411 tokens. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com. The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation.

Ink Protocol Token Trading

Ink Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX, Bibox, COSS and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

