INO COIN Hits Market Cap of $250.92 Million (INO)

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One INO COIN token can currently be bought for $1.39 or 0.00019446 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates and Token Store. INO COIN has a market capitalization of $250.92 million and $2,771.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, INO COIN has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get INO COIN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013939 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00190623 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.81 or 0.01322636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000609 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00024620 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00120604 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INO COIN Profile

INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 tokens. The official website for INO COIN is inocoin.eu. The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

INO COIN Token Trading

INO COIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INO COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INO COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for INO COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INO COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.