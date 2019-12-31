Insider Buying: Decmil Group Limited (ASX:DCG) Insider Buys 60,000 Shares of Stock

Decmil Group Limited (ASX:DCG) insider David Saxelby purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.46 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,660.00 ($19,617.02).

Shares of ASX:DCG traded down A$0.03 ($0.02) on Tuesday, hitting A$0.49 ($0.35). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,074,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,085. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$0.87. Decmil Group Limited has a 1 year low of A$0.42 ($0.29) and a 1 year high of A$1.00 ($0.71). The company has a market capitalization of $117.24 million and a PE ratio of 7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Get Decmil Group alerts:

Decmil Group Company Profile

Decmil Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides design, engineering, and construction works for infrastructure, resources, and renewable energy sectors primarily in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Construction and Engineering, Accommodation, and Other.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Decmil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decmil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.