Insider Buying: Greenvale Energy Ltd (ASX:GRV) Insider Purchases 796,579 Shares of Stock

Greenvale Energy Ltd (ASX:GRV) insider Elias Khouri acquired 796,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,135.00 ($10,734.04).

Greenvale Energy Ltd has a 52 week low of A$0.01 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of A$0.03 ($0.02). The company has a market cap of $2.71 million and a P/E ratio of -5.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$0.03.

Greenvale Energy Limited engages in the discovery and exploitation of oil shale deposits in Queensland, Australia. The company operates through two segments, Development Assets, and Exploration and Evaluation Assets. It owns a 99.99% interest in the Alpha oil shale deposit located in Queensland, Australia.

