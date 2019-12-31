Insider Selling: Village Farms International Inc (TSE:VFF) Director Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Village Farms International Inc (TSE:VFF) Director Michael Anthony Degiglio sold 60,000 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.79, for a total value of C$467,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,441,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$73,530,783.61.

Michael Anthony Degiglio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 27th, Michael Anthony Degiglio sold 5,500 shares of Village Farms International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.28, for a total value of C$45,520.20.

On Monday, December 23rd, Michael Anthony Degiglio sold 24,600 shares of Village Farms International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.55, for a total value of C$185,730.00.

Shares of TSE VFF traded up C$0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$8.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 775,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,736. Village Farms International Inc has a 12-month low of C$4.21 and a 12-month high of C$24.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.09 million and a P/E ratio of 32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.75, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.31). The firm had revenue of C$50.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$60.08 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Village Farms International Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VFF. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

