Insights Network Price Up 25.5% Over Last 7 Days (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Insights Network has a market cap of $2.02 million and $74,570.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Insights Network has traded up 25.5% against the dollar. One Insights Network token can now be purchased for $0.0139 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, Bibox and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Insights Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038282 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.90 or 0.06045438 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029888 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00036275 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001910 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002576 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00001220 BTC.

About Insights Network

Insights Network (CRYPTO:INSTAR) is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 229,374,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,103,887 tokens. The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken. Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork.

Buying and Selling Insights Network

Insights Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insights Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insights Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.