INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IKTSY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of IKTSY stock opened at $76.43 on Tuesday. INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR has a one year low of $57.42 and a one year high of $76.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.22 and its 200 day moving average is $69.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.81.

About INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

