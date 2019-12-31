Invacio Price Up 16.6% Over Last Week (INV)

Invacio (CURRENCY:INV) traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One Invacio token can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX and Mercatox. Invacio has a total market cap of $76,946.00 and $3,092.00 worth of Invacio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Invacio has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Invacio alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00041257 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00571532 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005150 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000205 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000060 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00001122 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Invacio

Invacio is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2016. Invacio’s total supply is 29,467,826 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,365,866 tokens. The official website for Invacio is www.invacio.com. Invacio’s official Twitter account is @Invacio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Invacio

Invacio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invacio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invacio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Invacio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Invacio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Invacio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.