Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for December, 31st (AKTX, APM, ARL, CCLP, CYDY, FLOW, FNJN, FUPBY, GAIN, HBPCF)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, December 31st:

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Get Akari Therapeutics PLC alerts:

Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SPX FLOW, Inc. is a supplier of engineered flow components, process equipment and turn-key systems, along with the related aftermarket parts and services. The Company’s operating segment consists of Food and Beverage, Power and Energy and Industrial. Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation and separation systems and components, heat exchangers and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies. Power and Energy segment primarily serves oil and gas industry and nuclear and other conventional power industries. Industrial segment primarily serves chemical, air treatment, mining, pharmaceutical, marine, shipbuilding, infrastructure construction, automotive and water treatment industries. SPX FLOW, Inc. is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Finjan Holdings, Inc. operates as an online security and technology company primarily in the United States. It owns a portfolio of patents related to software that detects malicious code and protects end-users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, Trojans and other online threats. Finjan Holdings Inc., formerly known as Converted Organics Inc., is based in New York. “

FUCHS PETROLUB/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production and sale of lubricants. Its operating segment consists of Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and North and South America. The company’s products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear and coating services. Fuchs Petrolub SE is headquartered in Mannheim, Germany. “

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Helix Biopharma (OTCMKTS:HBPCF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Akari Therapeutics PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akari Therapeutics PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.