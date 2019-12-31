Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for December, 31st (CDK, DOMO, EXP, EYEN, FIBK, FLXN, FR, FSBW, FSTR, GABC)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, December 31st:

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $100.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Eyenovia, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of prominent eye diseases primarily in the United States. Its product portfolio includes MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears and MicroPine which are in clinical stage. Eyenovia, Inc. is based in New York. “

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, First Interstate Bank, it delivers a range of banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities and other entities throughout its market areas. The Company’s banking products and services include demand, time, checking, and savings deposits. The Company’s loan portfolio consists of a mix of real estate, consumer, commercial, agricultural, and other loans, including fixed and variable rate loans. Its real estate loans comprise commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural, and other real estate loans. It also provides a range of trust, employee benefit, investment management, insurance, agency, and custodial services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is headquartered in Billings, Montana. “

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of injectable pain therapies. The Company is targeting anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It operates in the United States. The Company’s product candidate, FX006, is an injectable intra-articular, meaning in the joint, sustained-release treatment for patients with moderate to severe OA pain. It is developing two additional product candidates, FX007 for post-operative pain and FX005 to treat end-stage OA patients. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $46.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $71.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “FS Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company of 1st Security Bank of Washington that delivers banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses and industry niches within distinct Puget Sound area communities. It originates home improvement loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, and second mortgage/home equity loan products, consumer loans, including home improvement loans. The company also offers various lending products, such as commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential construction lending. FS Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Mountlake Terrace, Washington. “

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “L. B. Foster Company is engaged in the manufacture, fabrication and distribution of rail and trackwork, piling, highway products and tubular products. For rail markets, Foster provides a full line of new and used rail, trackwork and accessories to railroads, mines and industry. Foster also sells and rents steel sheet piling and H-bearing pile for foundation and earth retention requirements for the construction industry. For tubular markets, foster supplies pipe and pipe coatings for pipelines and produces pipe-related products for special markets. “

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP is a multi-bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, they operate affiliated community banks with banking offices and full-service independent insurance agencies in the eight contiguous Southwestern Indiana counties of Daviess, Dubois, Gibson, Knox, Martin, Perry, Pike andS pencer. Their lines of business include retail and commercial banking, mortgage banking, trust and brokerage services, title insurance, and a full range of personal and corporate property and casualty insurance products. “

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Powin Energy (OTCMKTS:PWON) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Renren (NYSE:RENN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Sims Metal Management (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Tenaga Nasional Bhd (OTCMKTS:TNABY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

