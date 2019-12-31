iTicoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $157.00 (ITI)

iTicoin (CURRENCY:ITI) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 31st. iTicoin has a total market capitalization of $20,814.00 and $157.00 worth of iTicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, iTicoin has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. One iTicoin coin can currently be bought for $0.65 or 0.00009014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get iTicoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013841 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00191237 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.83 or 0.01369834 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024960 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00120800 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

iTicoin Coin Profile

iTicoin’s total supply is 9,999,992 coins and its circulating supply is 32,000 coins. The official website for iTicoin is iticoin.com.

Buying and Selling iTicoin

iTicoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iTicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iTicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iTicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for iTicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iTicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.