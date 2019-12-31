Jarvis+ (JAR) Market Capitalization Achieves $154,086.00

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Jarvis+ has a market cap of $154,086.00 and approximately $63,471.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar. One Jarvis+ token can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges including KuCoin and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Jarvis+

Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,404,598 tokens. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI. Jarvis+’s official website is www.jarvisplus.com. The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jarvis+ Token Trading

Jarvis+ can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis+ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jarvis+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

