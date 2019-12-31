Jefferies Financial Group Increases Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Price Target to $24.00

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 64.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sol Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Sol Gel Technologies from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Sol Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Sol Gel Technologies from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Sol Gel Technologies from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Get Sol Gel Technologies alerts:

SLGL opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. Sol Gel Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The firm has a market cap of $174.65 million, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average is $8.76.

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 million. Sol Gel Technologies had a negative return on equity of 71.98% and a negative net margin of 223.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sol Gel Technologies will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGL. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Sol Gel Technologies by 12.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 104.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sol Gel Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

About Sol Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sol Gel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sol Gel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.