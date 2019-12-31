Jerash Holdings (US) (JRSH) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ: JRSH):

12/31/2019 – Jerash Holdings (US) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Jerash Holdings, Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made sport and outerwear for brands. The company’s product for brands consists of VF Corporation, Costco Wholesale, PVH Corporation, Walmart, Sears, Hanes, Columbia and Land’s End. Jerash Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

12/25/2019 – Jerash Holdings (US) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Jerash Holdings, Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made sport and outerwear for brands. The company’s product for brands consists of VF Corporation, Costco Wholesale, PVH Corporation, Walmart, Sears, Hanes, Columbia and Land’s End. Jerash Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

12/20/2019 – Jerash Holdings (US) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/19/2019 – Jerash Holdings (US) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Jerash Holdings, Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made sport and outerwear for brands. The company’s product for brands consists of VF Corporation, Costco Wholesale, PVH Corporation, Walmart, Sears, Hanes, Columbia and Land’s End. Jerash Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

12/12/2019 – Jerash Holdings (US) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Jerash Holdings, Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made sport and outerwear for brands. The company’s product for brands consists of VF Corporation, Costco Wholesale, PVH Corporation, Walmart, Sears, Hanes, Columbia and Land’s End. Jerash Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

12/10/2019 – Jerash Holdings (US) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/4/2019 – Jerash Holdings (US) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Jerash Holdings, Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made sport and outerwear for brands. The company’s product for brands consists of VF Corporation, Costco Wholesale, PVH Corporation, Walmart, Sears, Hanes, Columbia and Land’s End. Jerash Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

11/8/2019 – Jerash Holdings (US) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/4/2019 – Jerash Holdings (US) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson.

Shares of NASDAQ:JRSH traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.86. The company had a trading volume of 11,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,967. The stock has a market cap of $66.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.10. Jerash Holdings has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $8.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.87 and a quick ratio of 6.77.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.02 million. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 7.59%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jerash Holdings will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jerash Holdings (US) stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Jerash Holdings (US) as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

