Joint Ventures (JOINT) Tops One Day Volume of $623.00

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 31st. One Joint Ventures token can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Mercatox. Over the last week, Joint Ventures has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. Joint Ventures has a total market cap of $32,622.00 and $623.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Joint Ventures alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00191440 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.87 or 0.01319364 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025088 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00122781 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Joint Ventures Profile

Joint Ventures was first traded on April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 tokens. The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio. Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures.

Joint Ventures Token Trading

Joint Ventures can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Joint Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joint Ventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.