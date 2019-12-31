Joint Ventures Price Hits $0.0013 (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. During the last week, Joint Ventures has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Joint Ventures has a market cap of $29,728.00 and $573.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joint Ventures token can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013859 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00191266 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $97.81 or 0.01356516 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00024693 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00120816 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures’ launch date was April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 tokens. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio. The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io. Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures.

Joint Ventures Token Trading

Joint Ventures can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

