Joule (JUL) Price Tops $0.0376

Joule (CURRENCY:JUL) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 31st. In the last seven days, Joule has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Joule coin can currently be bought for $0.0376 or 0.00000521 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Joule has a total market cap of $37.97 million and approximately $15,265.00 worth of Joule was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013842 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00191379 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $99.11 or 0.01373511 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024858 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00120975 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Joule’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,010,499,999 coins. Joule’s official website is www.jouleindex.com.

Joule can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joule directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joule should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joule using one of the exchanges listed above.

