JSECOIN Hits One Day Trading Volume of $14.00 (JSE)

JSECOIN (CURRENCY:JSE) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One JSECOIN token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. In the last week, JSECOIN has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. JSECOIN has a market cap of $62,991.00 and approximately $14.00 worth of JSECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get JSECOIN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013925 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00190543 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.34 or 0.01333191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000614 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00024649 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00121005 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

JSECOIN Token Profile

JSECOIN’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 443,479,880 tokens. JSECOIN’s official message board is jsecoin.com/blog. The official website for JSECOIN is jsecoin.com. JSECOIN’s official Twitter account is @jsecoin. The Reddit community for JSECOIN is /r/JSEcoin_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling JSECOIN

JSECOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JSECOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JSECOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JSECOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JSECOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JSECOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.