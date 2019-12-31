Karbo (KRB) Price Hits $0.0485 on Exchanges

Karbo (CURRENCY:KRB) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. Karbo has a total market capitalization of $393,832.00 and approximately $297.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Karbo has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. One Karbo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0485 or 0.00000666 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Kuna, Crex24 and BTC Trade UA.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Karbo alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00631176 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001415 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karbo Coin Profile

Karbo (CRYPTO:KRB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2016. Karbo’s total supply is 8,128,562 coins. The Reddit community for Karbo is /r/krb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Karbo’s official Twitter account is @krbcoin. Karbo’s official website is karbowanec.com.

Karbo Coin Trading

Karbo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, BTC Trade UA, Kuna, Crex24, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karbo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Karbo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Karbo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Karbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Karbo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.