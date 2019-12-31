Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KRC shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BTIG Research set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.03. 19,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.21. Kilroy Realty has a 52-week low of $60.87 and a 52-week high of $85.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.74.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.52). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 35.04%. The business had revenue of $215.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is presently 55.75%.

In related news, CFO Tyler H. Rose sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $422,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,508 shares in the company, valued at $10,256,490.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Kilroy, Jr. sold 14,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total transaction of $1,246,249.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,071,143 shares in the company, valued at $90,318,777.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 31.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,929,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,432,000 after purchasing an additional 463,953 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 321.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,791,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,380 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,391,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,733,000 after purchasing an additional 14,180 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 2.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,360,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,454,000 after purchasing an additional 38,210 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,352,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,349,000 after acquiring an additional 87,642 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

