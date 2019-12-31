Komodo Trading 10.2% Lower Over Last Week (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. In the last week, Komodo has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00006871 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Upbit, HitBTC and Bittrex. Komodo has a market cap of $58.33 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00383666 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00073710 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00115416 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000429 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002700 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000447 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 117,672,329 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

Komodo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BarterDEX, Bittrex, Crex24, Bitbns, Binance, Upbit, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

