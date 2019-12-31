Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

PHG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, October 28th.

PHG opened at $48.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.87 and its 200 day moving average is $45.58. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $32.98 and a 12-month high of $49.25.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 14.60%. As a group, analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 736,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,965,000 after acquiring an additional 43,246 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 52.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 25.5% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

