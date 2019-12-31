Kuai Token Market Cap Hits $1.37 Million (KT)

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One Kuai Token token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001951 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YunEx and DragonEX. Kuai Token has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and $4.03 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kuai Token has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00191217 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.04 or 0.01360515 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000616 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00024659 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00120857 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Kuai Token

Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,820,138 tokens. Kuai Token’s official website is www.kuaitoken.com.

Buying and Selling Kuai Token

Kuai Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and YunEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuai Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kuai Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

