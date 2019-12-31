KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

KVHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised KVH Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of KVH Industries in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

In other news, EVP Mark Woodhead sold 5,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $62,814.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,766.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Elizabeth Jackson sold 2,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $26,093.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,455.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,237 shares of company stock valued at $122,792. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVHI. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in KVH Industries by 1.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 96,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in KVH Industries by 8.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 815,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 25,482 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KVHI opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.28. KVH Industries has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $202.32 million, a P/E ratio of -92.17 and a beta of 0.93.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). KVH Industries had a net margin of 21.47% and a negative return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $39.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KVH Industries will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

