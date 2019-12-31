La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

LJPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 11,890 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 394.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 375,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after buying an additional 299,995 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC raised its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 127.1% in the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 26,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 15,024 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,319,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.94. 22,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,549. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $13.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.82.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.03). La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 715.11% and a negative net margin of 683.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

