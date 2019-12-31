Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

LAMR traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $89.59. 7,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,922. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.95. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $66.15 and a twelve month high of $89.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.91 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 21.23%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 69.82%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 12,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

