Lambda Trading Down 7.6% Over Last 7 Days (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 31st. One Lambda token can now be bought for about $0.0257 or 0.00000353 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, Huobi and BitMax. Lambda has a market cap of $18.22 million and approximately $44.45 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lambda has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Lambda

Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 707,996,482 tokens. Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im.

Lambda Token Trading

Lambda can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, Huobi, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

