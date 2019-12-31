Levolution (LEVL) Price Hits $0.28 on Top Exchanges

Levolution (CURRENCY:LEVL) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. In the last seven days, Levolution has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. Levolution has a total market cap of $7.52 million and approximately $125,140.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Levolution token can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00003817 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coineal and P2PB2B.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Levolution Token Profile

LEVL is a token. Its launch date was January 4th, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,248,553 tokens. Levolution’s official website is levolution.io. Levolution’s official message board is levolution.io/news. Levolution’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Levolution

Levolution can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Coineal.

