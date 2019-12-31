LiquidApps (DAPP) Price Reaches $0.0070 on Major Exchanges

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. In the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 1% higher against the dollar. LiquidApps has a total market capitalization of $3.48 million and approximately $237,904.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiquidApps token can currently be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network and Switcheo Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a token. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,022,848,929 tokens and its circulating supply is 496,470,879 tokens. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io.

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

LiquidApps can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

