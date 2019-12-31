Lition Trading Down 7.2% This Week (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 31st. In the last seven days, Lition has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. Lition has a total market cap of $512,802.00 and $115,742.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lition token can now be bought for $0.0200 or 0.00000274 BTC on exchanges including Dcoin, Hotbit, ProBit Exchange and Bibox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,282.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.50 or 0.01818993 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $209.58 or 0.02877212 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00583253 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011159 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00629597 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00063489 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00024045 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00389210 BTC.

About Lition

Lition (LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 145,138,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,682,869 tokens. The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog. Lition’s official website is www.lition.io. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins.

Lition Token Trading

Lition can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, ProBit Exchange, IDEX, Bilaxy, Dcoin and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

