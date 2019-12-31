Loblaw Companies Ltd (TSE:L) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Loblaw Companies Ltd (TSE:L) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$77.83.

L has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$80.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

L stock traded down C$0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$66.87. 106,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,655. The company has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.65, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Loblaw Companies has a fifty-two week low of C$60.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$70.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$70.48.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.26 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.76 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Loblaw Companies will post 4.6534876 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 15th were issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.73%.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores, as well as supports the PC Optimum reward program.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.