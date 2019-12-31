Lobstex 24-Hour Volume Reaches $80,518.00 (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $337,574.00 and $80,518.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lobstex has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for $0.0186 or 0.00000257 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, CryptoBridge and Graviex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lobstex alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.40 or 0.00642111 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006241 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000347 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00001199 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000086 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 18,182,881 coins and its circulating supply is 18,182,869 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com.

Buying and Selling Lobstex

Lobstex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.