Loom Network (LOOM) Trading Down 1.9% This Week

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. During the last seven days, Loom Network has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One Loom Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, IDEX, LATOKEN and GOPAX. Loom Network has a total market cap of $15.83 million and $2.31 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Loom Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013925 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00190543 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.34 or 0.01333191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000614 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00024649 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00121005 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Loom Network Token Profile

Loom Network’s genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 969,505,772 tokens. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

Loom Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit, IDEX, Kucoin, LATOKEN, Upbit, Hotbit, DEx.top, YoBit, Bittrex, Binance, Fatbtc, Tidex, Coinbe, GOPAX, DragonEX, DDEX, Poloniex, Bitbns and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loom Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loom Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.