Loopring Trading Down 0.8% This Week (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 31st. In the last seven days, Loopring has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Loopring has a total market capitalization of $20.50 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring token can currently be bought for $0.0218 or 0.00000302 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, DragonEX, Bitbns and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00191338 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.94 or 0.01371654 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024930 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00120765 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Loopring Token Profile

Loopring launched on August 6th, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,813,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 939,878,890 tokens. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/@loopring. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org.

Buying and Selling Loopring

Loopring can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, OTCBTC, IDAX, Ethfinex, YoBit, Upbit, Tokenomy, Binance, OKEx, Bittrex, Gate.io, HitBTC, Bitbns, AirSwap, Bithumb, DragonEX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

