LUNA Reaches Market Capitalization of $74.36 Million (LUNA)

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One LUNA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00003576 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin, Upbit, Bitrue and GOPAX. LUNA has a total market capitalization of $74.36 million and approximately $3.78 million worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LUNA has traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013925 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00190543 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.34 or 0.01333191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000614 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00024649 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00121005 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LUNA Coin Profile

LUNA was first traded on September 10th, 2018. LUNA’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. The official website for LUNA is terra.money. LUNA’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. LUNA’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LUNA Coin Trading

LUNA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Coinone, Bittrex, Bitrue, Upbit, GDAC and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUNA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LUNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

