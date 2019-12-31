Lympo Price Reaches $0.0025 on Major Exchanges (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Lympo has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and $11,465.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lympo has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lympo token can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, Cobinhood, Kucoin and Fatbtc.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013859 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00191266 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.81 or 0.01356516 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00024693 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00120816 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Lympo

Lympo’s genesis date was December 27th, 2017. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO. Lympo’s official website is lympo.io.

Lympo Token Trading

Lympo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Gate.io, IDEX, Kucoin, Cobinhood, Fatbtc, Allbit and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

