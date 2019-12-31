Lympo Price Tops $0.0025 on Exchanges (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 31st. One Lympo token can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, Kucoin, Ethfinex and Allbit. Lympo has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and $10,928.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lympo has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00191440 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.87 or 0.01319364 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025088 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00122781 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Lympo

Lympo’s launch date was December 27th, 2017. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO. The official website for Lympo is lympo.io. Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io.

Buying and Selling Lympo

Lympo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Gate.io, Allbit, IDEX, Ethfinex, Fatbtc, Kucoin and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

