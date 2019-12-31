Maker (MKR) Price Reaches $435.20 on Top Exchanges

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. Over the last seven days, Maker has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. One Maker token can now be bought for $435.20 or 0.06033563 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, DDEX, OasisDEX and Bibox. Maker has a market cap of $435.20 million and approximately $3.46 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038224 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029882 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00036263 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001906 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002555 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00023588 BTC.

About Maker

Maker is a token. It was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO.

Maker Token Trading

Maker can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, OasisDEX, CoinMex, Bibox, OKEx, Ethfinex, DDEX, GOPAX, Kucoin, Kyber Network, Switcheo Network, HitBTC, BitMart, Radar Relay, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

