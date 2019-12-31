MarteXcoin Market Cap Hits $30,570.00 (MXT)

MarteXcoin (CURRENCY:MXT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. MarteXcoin has a market cap of $30,570.00 and $44.00 worth of MarteXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MarteXcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Braziliex. Over the last seven days, MarteXcoin has traded up 5.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MarteXcoin alerts:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024111 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004444 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004336 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00001245 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008910 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

MarteXcoin Profile

MarteXcoin (CRYPTO:MXT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. MarteXcoin’s total supply is 3,852,801 coins. The official message board for MarteXcoin is martexcoin.org/forum. MarteXcoin’s official Twitter account is @martexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. MarteXcoin’s official website is martexcoin.org.

MarteXcoin Coin Trading

MarteXcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Braziliex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarteXcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MarteXcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MarteXcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MarteXcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MarteXcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.