MassGrid (MGD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.23 Million

MassGrid (CURRENCY:MGD) traded up 28.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Over the last week, MassGrid has traded 49.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MassGrid coin can now be purchased for about $0.0162 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEx, ChaoEX and QBTC. MassGrid has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $687.00 worth of MassGrid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MassGrid alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,229.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $130.22 or 0.01802118 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $204.78 or 0.02833934 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00576178 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011422 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00627210 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00062533 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024021 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00386390 BTC.

MassGrid Coin Profile

MGD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Jump Consistent Hash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 1st, 2018. MassGrid’s total supply is 137,429,417 coins and its circulating supply is 75,938,117 coins. MassGrid’s official Twitter account is @MassGrid. The Reddit community for MassGrid is /r/Mass_Grid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MassGrid is www.massgrid.com.

MassGrid Coin Trading

MassGrid can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, CoinEx and QBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MassGrid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MassGrid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MassGrid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MassGrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MassGrid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.