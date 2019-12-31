Matrix AI Network (MAN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.26 Million

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 31st. One Matrix AI Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0316 or 0.00000438 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, CoinEgg, DDEX and Gate.io. Matrix AI Network has a market cap of $6.26 million and $207,108.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Matrix AI Network has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00578702 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011358 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00010599 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000279 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Matrix AI Network Token Profile

Matrix AI Network (MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 631,415,560 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,267,546 tokens. The official website for Matrix AI Network is www.matrix.io. Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Matrix AI Network Token Trading

Matrix AI Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, IDEX, CoinEgg, DDEX, Kucoin, Ethfinex, HADAX, HitBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matrix AI Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Matrix AI Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

