Maverick Chain (MVC) Hits One Day Volume of $2,901.00

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. In the last seven days, Maverick Chain has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. One Maverick Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges including CoinEgg and DEx.top. Maverick Chain has a total market cap of $284,750.00 and approximately $2,901.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013894 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00191171 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.19 or 0.01352255 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00024616 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00120711 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Maverick Chain Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maverick Chain’s official website is www.mvchain.net.

Maverick Chain Token Trading

Maverick Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maverick Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

